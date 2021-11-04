Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SEI Investments’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

SEIC stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $64.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 225,297 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144,221 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.