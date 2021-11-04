Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 4th (ABEV, ADC, AKTS, ALX, AMKBY, ANAB, ANIOY, ANIP, APEN, APO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 4th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$6.90 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.50.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to an outperform rating.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They currently have a $174.00 target price on the stock.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

