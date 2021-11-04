Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ABB (ABBN)

ABB (VTX: ABBN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 29 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/2/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 51 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/27/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 48 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/26/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 34 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/22/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 35 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/21/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 30 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/21/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 48 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 25 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/20/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 36 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/15/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 33 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/15/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 36 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 30 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 48 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/1/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 30 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ABB Ltd. has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

