Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Stock Price Up 1%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

About Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

