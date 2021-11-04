Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,749 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 2.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.73% of Restaurant Brands International worth $145,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after buying an additional 105,674 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after buying an additional 127,030 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,282. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

