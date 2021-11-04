REVV (REVV) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.50 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One REVV coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $62.10 million and $4.50 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00237674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

