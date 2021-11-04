Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,047 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.89% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $69,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after buying an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after buying an additional 853,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,556,000 after purchasing an additional 308,761 shares during the period.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

