Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $661.09

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.09 ($8.64) and traded as high as GBX 704.80 ($9.21). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 699 ($9.13), with a volume of 949,828 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 626.86 ($8.19).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 705.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 661.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.