Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

RTMVY stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.2104 dividend. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

