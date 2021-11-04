Rio DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.38 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00239863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00096454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

