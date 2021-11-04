RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Up 31.7% Over Last Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $21.95 million and $29.78 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00050506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00238830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

