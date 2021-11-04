Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 437 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 437 price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 371.69.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

