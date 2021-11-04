Rosenblatt Securities Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $220.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $17.50 on Thursday, hitting $155.98. The stock had a trading volume of 867,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,190. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

