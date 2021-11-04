Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $190.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

QRVO stock traded down $20.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,399. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $128.63 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

