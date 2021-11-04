Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 157,818 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Ball worth $38,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $108,181,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Ball by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

BLL stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

