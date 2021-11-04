Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 253,462 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.46% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $38,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

