Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,522 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of IDEX worth $38,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IEX opened at $230.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.07. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $176.62 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

