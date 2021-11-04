Royal Bank of Canada Has $38.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Ball worth $38,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.