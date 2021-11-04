Royal Bank of Canada Has $38.67 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $38,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

