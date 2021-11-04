Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of IDEX worth $38,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $230.32 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.62 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

