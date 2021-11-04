Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Seagate Technology worth $38,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $93.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

