Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 154,413 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.57% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $37,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,660,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

