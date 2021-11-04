Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,957 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $35,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,415,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Truist dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

