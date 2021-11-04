Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 8,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 2,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

