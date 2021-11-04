Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. 2,122,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Bulkers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 219.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Safe Bulkers worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SB shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

