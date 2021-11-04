SafeCoin Price Hits $1.08 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001768 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $29.98 million and $33,803.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,203.52 or 1.00071330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.85 or 0.00591646 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.00319177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00175635 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001493 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002039 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

