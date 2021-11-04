Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Safran alerts:

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $33.29. 274,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,349. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.85. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.