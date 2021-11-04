Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells $397,406.50 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $6.79 on Thursday, hitting $351.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.10 and a 200-day moving average of $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.49 and a 12-month high of $345.87.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Saia by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Saia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.57.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

