Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells $397,406.50 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $6.79 on Thursday, hitting $351.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.10 and a 200-day moving average of $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.49 and a 12-month high of $345.87.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.57.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.