Samantha Sacks Gallagher Buys 3,400 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,755. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 386,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,216 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

