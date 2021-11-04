Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Down 1%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.96 and last traded at $52.96. Approximately 228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

