Scala Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $3,773.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00084682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00074718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.60 or 0.07244846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,798.07 or 0.99259036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.