Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in BOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 9.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

