Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $154.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Cowen lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,160 shares of company stock worth $1,435,480. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

