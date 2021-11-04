Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Solar worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.