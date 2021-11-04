Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,764 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after buying an additional 354,865 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $7,070,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $10,666,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

