Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Corsair Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

