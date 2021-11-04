Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Schroders has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

