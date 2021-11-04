Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:SCWTF remained flat at $$1,443.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a 1-year low of $1,443.40 and a 1-year high of $1,558.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,519.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,616.23.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile
