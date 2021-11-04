Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SCWTF remained flat at $$1,443.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a 1-year low of $1,443.40 and a 1-year high of $1,558.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,519.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,616.23.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

