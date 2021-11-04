Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-$3.750 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.620 EPS.

SWM stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,544. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

