Scotiabank Raises First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCXXF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.48. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,894. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $15.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

