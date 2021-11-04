SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading Up 0.4%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.50). Approximately 829,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,034,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.95%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

