SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,327.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,327 ($17.34) and last traded at GBX 1,324 ($17.30), with a volume of 266107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,300 ($16.98).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGRO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,258.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

