SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells $1,098,825.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SEIC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

