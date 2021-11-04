Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Capitalization Reaches $98.35 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $98.35 million and $17.86 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00042043 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00025672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005788 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

