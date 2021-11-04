Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,638.69

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,638.69 ($34.47) and traded as high as GBX 2,777 ($36.28). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,772 ($36.22), with a volume of 251,600 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on SVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,719.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,638.69. The stock has a market cap of £6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.