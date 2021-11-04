Shadows Market Cap Hits $10.94 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shadows has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00240345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00096517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

