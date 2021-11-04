SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0004 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. SHIELD has a market cap of $189,315.38 and approximately $17.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,525.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.64 or 0.07372016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.24 or 0.00330335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.64 or 0.00969748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00087413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00424741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.00280122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00138043 BTC.

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

