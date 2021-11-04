Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €182.90 ($215.18).

SAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €145.10 ($170.71) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -82.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of €141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €147.27.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

