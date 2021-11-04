Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,157 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,175 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.95% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $43,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after buying an additional 966,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after buying an additional 244,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 208,438 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 527.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 195,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 739,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,914,000 after buying an additional 95,991 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SIMO. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $70.66 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.