Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.00

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 137.78 ($1.80), with a volume of 581832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.80 ($1.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 11,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

